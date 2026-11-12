NEET PG 2026-27: IIT Kharagpur enters PG medical education with six MD programmes

IIT Kharagpur is set to enter postgraduate medical education with the launch of six Doctor of Medicine (MD) programmes for the 2026-27 academic session. With this, it will become the first Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) to offer postgraduate medical degrees accredited by the National Medical Commission (NMC), officials said.

The first batch of students will be admitted at the institute's Dr B C Roy Multi-Speciality Medical Research Centre. A total of 12 seats will be available across six disciplines, with two seats in each specialisation.

The programmes will cover General Medicine, Radiology, Physiology, Pathology, Community Medicine and Biochemistry.

Admissions will be conducted through the NEET-PG online counselling process. The programmes will be available for candidates to consider in Round 2 of counselling, as per the official schedule, eligibility conditions and seat matrix.

IIT Kharagpur Director Suman Chakraborty said the move marks a new step in the institute's contribution to medical education and research.

"India's first IIT is now taking a historic step towards shaping the future of medical education. Our vision is not simply to train specialist doctors but to create an ecosystem where clinical excellence meets engineering ingenuity, artificial intelligence (AI) and translational research," Chakraborty said, according to PTI.

He added, "We want our medical graduates to be not only outstanding clinicians, but also innovators capable of addressing some of humanity's most pressing healthcare challenges. The inaugural batch of 2026â€“27 will be pioneers of this new journey."

The institute aims to bring medical training and research closer to areas such as engineering, artificial intelligence and healthcare technology. The initiative is expected to create opportunities for collaboration between medical professionals, researchers and engineers.

The first batch will also mark the beginning of postgraduate medical education within the IIT system. Candidates interested in these courses should check the NEET-PG counselling schedule and the official seat matrix for admission-related details.

With inputs of PTI