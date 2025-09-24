Nagaland University shines globally with four professors in Stanford’s Top 2% scientists list

Nagaland University, the sole Central University in Nagaland, proudly celebrates four of its faculty members being named in Stanford University’s ‘World’s Top 2% Scientists List’ for 2025.

Compiled by Stanford University and Elsevier, the ‘World’s Top 2% Scientists’ list identifies researchers with exceptional global impact across 22 scientific fields and 174 sub-fields. Rankings are determined using a composite citation index (c-score), incorporating six bibliometric indicators such as total citations, h-index, and citations to first, last, or single-author papers.

Honoured faculty members

Prof Ambrish Singh (Chemistry): A leader in corrosion science, electrochemistry, nanomaterials, and green inhibitors, Prof Singh has over 200 publications and a significant citation impact. His work advances sustainable materials for energy and infrastructure, earning him a spot in the Career-Long Top 2% Scientists List.

Prof Joginder Singh (Botany): Specialising in plant-microbe interactions and bioremediation, his research promotes sustainable agriculture and environmental protection through microbial systems, with numerous publications in top journals.

Prof Prabhakar Sharma (Agricultural Engineering and Technology): His innovations in aquifer storage, biochar applications, and microplastic pollution mitigation enhance eco-friendly agricultural practices, particularly in Northeast India.

Prof Pranav Kumar Prabhakar (Biotechnology): Focused on diabetes, metabolic diseases, and cancer biology, his translational research develops therapeutic interventions, earning him a place in the Career-Long Top 2% Scientists List.