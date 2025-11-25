Nagaland University-led multi-institute study warns of rapid soil degradation in Dhansiripar

Nagaland University scientists, part of a multi-institute research team, conducted an extensive study to examine how diverse land use practices are transforming soil health in the region. The research highlights the urgent need to protect agricultural productivity and environmental stability through sustainable land management.

The team assessed soil across six villages—Amaluma, Dhansirpar, Doyapur, Kiyeto, Melongmen and Razhaphe—capturing complex interactions between local farming systems and soil characteristics. The study is expected to inform local farming practices, support policy development, enhance environmental conservation and strengthen long-term food security.

The researchers aim to generate data-driven insights to help farmers improve crop yields, support sustainable agriculture, enhance local livelihoods and contribute to national environmental resilience goals.