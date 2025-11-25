Nagaland University-led multi-institute study warns of rapid soil degradation in Dhansiripar

Nagaland University scientists, part of a multi-institute research team, conducted an extensive study to examine how diverse land use practices are transforming soil health in the region. The research highlights the urgent need to protect agricultural productivity and environmental stability through sustainable land management.
The team assessed soil across six villages—Amaluma, Dhansirpar, Doyapur, Kiyeto, Melongmen and Razhaphe—capturing complex interactions between local farming systems and soil characteristics. The study is expected to inform local farming practices, support policy development, enhance environmental conservation and strengthen long-term food security.
The researchers aim to generate data-driven insights to help farmers improve crop yields, support sustainable agriculture, enhance local livelihoods and contribute to national environmental resilience goals.
The study examined the impact of rapid agricultural expansion, urbanisation and forest conversion on essential soil properties, including acidity (pH), bulk density, porosity, water-holding capacity, organic carbon and nutrient availability. Findings indicate that prevailing practices are contributing to soil degradation, declining fertility and heightened erosion risks, concerns that farmers themselves highlighted during field surveys.
The research was undertaken by Nagaland University in collaboration with ICAR-Indian Agricultural Statistics Research Institute, University of California San Francisco, Dibrugarh University, Tocklai Tea Research Institute and Diphu Medical College and Hospital.
The findings were published in Environmental Monitoring and Assessment, a peer-reviewed journal from Springer focused on scientific tools and data used to track environmental quality.
A major focus of the study was comparing soil properties in lowland paddy fields, cultivated agricultural plots, orchards and forest areas. Researchers used multivariate analysis of variance, principal component analysis and cluster analysis to quantify variations and identify underlying causes.
Strongly to moderately acidic soil conditions, ranging from pH 4.9 to 5.9, were observed across the sites. Organic carbon content ranged between 0.45 and 3.69 percent, indicating substantial variation in organic matter turnover.
Notable differences in macronutrient availability and cation exchange capacity were also reported, pointing to the need for tailored nutrient management.
According to the team, the study stands out due to its focus on a region largely absent from detailed soil health assessments.
Its comparative approach across multiple land-use systems, supported by rigorous statistical modelling, offers a holistic picture of soil dynamics rarely available in the North East.