Nagaland univ researchers innovate eco-friendly ‘BR Fishing Trap’ for sustainable hill stream fishing

A research team from Nagaland University, the only Central University in the State, has designed and patented an innovative fish trap called ‘BR Fishing Trap’ made entirely from locally-available bamboo and plastic threads.

This ecofriendly, low-cost device is uniquely built to support fishing in hill streams and cage culture fish farms, offering a promising alternative to expensive, market-based gears.

The innovation has been patented in the United Kingdom (Patent Number: 6399114, Date of Award: 25/10/2024), strengthening Nagaland University’s growing reputation for research-driven societal solutions.

The work was carried out by Dr. Pukhrambam Rajesh Singh, Assistant Professor, Department of Zoology, Nagaland University and Prof. Bendang Ao, Department of Zoology, Nagaland University. Their research focused on studying the diversities of Ichthyofauna and plankton in the Milak and Dikhu rivers of Mokokchung District, Nagaland.

During the study, the team faced challenges as many fishing gears were either expensive or unavailable in local markets. This led the researchers to collaborate with local bamboo weavers, leading to the creation of the BR Fishing Trap.

Beyond its ecological advantages, the BR Fishing Trap also holds strong socio-economic potential. By relying on locally available materials and skills of traditional bamboo artisans, it can encourage regional enterprise development, job creation, and livelihood security in fishing communities across Nagaland and beyond.