Masters’ Union launches ‘PGP Bharat’ travelling PG programme. DETAILS here!

Masters’ Union has unveiled ‘PGP Bharat,’ a unique six-month postgraduate programme spanning 20 cities, where students engage with Fortune 500 companies and leading Indian startups. “PGP Bharat is a special course for us because it teaches business where it is built: in ports, plants, markets and policy offices across India,” said Pratham Mittal, Founder, Masters’ Union.

The programme includes 35+ real-world immersions, 40+ CXO sessions, workshops, and 1:1 mentoring across three terms: Term 1 focuses on city-based immersions, Term 2 blends classroom learning with a dropshipping challenge, and Term 3 emphasises venture initiation.

Immersive learning approach

Students tackle real-world business challenges, such as quantifying logistics costs at Adani Ports or improving manufacturing throughput in Jalandhar. “Good management education should develop sound judgment and a respect for how decisions are made in the real world,” said Manoj Kohli, Chairman, Masters’ Union.

The curriculum spans cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Darjeeling, with assessments based on practical outputs like playbooks and memos, evaluated by industry practitioners from organizations such as Adani, ITC, and HDFC.

Expert-led teaching

Teaching is driven by industry leaders from host organisations, complemented by global faculty like Dr Edward J. Rogers (NASA) and Prof Karthik Ramanna (Oxford Saïd). “The test is simple: can you improve a line on the shop floor, design a plan that stands up to scrutiny, or run an experiment that moves a real metric?” Kohli added.

Admissions and impact

Open to graduates, early-career professionals, and international applicants, admissions for the January 2026 cohort occur in three rounds (October, December, January). With over 5,000 enquiries, “PGP Bharat doubles down on that idea. It keeps the learning in the field and asks for clear evidence of what students can do,” Mittal noted, signalling strong demand for hands-on business education.