Lokpal dismisses gender segregation complaint against Sathyabama University

A complaint lodged against the Vice-Chancellor of Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology in Chennai accused the university of enforcing gender segregation in classrooms, prohibiting male and female students from sitting together.

The complainant argued that this practice constituted gender discrimination and caused mental distress among students who opposed the policy. Additionally, it was alleged that students and parents faced intimidation to retract their objections, with threats of academic repercussions.

The official order noted, “The complainant further alleges that the institute has intimidated students and their parents to withdraw the complaint, threatening them with academic repercussions such as not being allowed to write exams.” The complainant sought protection from such actions and requested unhindered access to upcoming examinations.