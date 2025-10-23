Lokpal dismisses gender segregation complaint against Sathyabama University

A complaint lodged against the Vice-Chancellor of Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology in Chennai accused the university of enforcing gender segregation in classrooms, prohibiting male and female students from sitting together.
The complainant argued that this practice constituted gender discrimination and caused mental distress among students who opposed the policy. Additionally, it was alleged that students and parents faced intimidation to retract their objections, with threats of academic repercussions.
The official order noted, “The complainant further alleges that the institute has intimidated students and their parents to withdraw the complaint, threatening them with academic repercussions such as not being allowed to write exams.” The complainant sought protection from such actions and requested unhindered access to upcoming examinations.
Lokpal’s dismissal on jurisdictional grounds
The Lokpal of India dismissed the complaint, citing that it fell outside its jurisdiction. The body advised the complainant to approach state authorities for redressal. The decision was based on procedural grounds rather than the merits of the allegations.
The Lokpal Registry highlighted several procedural deficiencies in the complaint, including the lack of a notarized affidavit, missing supporting documents, and an unsigned statement of allegations. The complaint, submitted via the online portal, also lacked a signed physical copy required for verification.
The order stated, “The complainant has provided particulars/ list of documents; however, he has not enclosed supporting documents with the complaint form. However, only 1 document is attached which is provided at S.No.3 in this column (S.No.12 of Part-C of the complaint form).”