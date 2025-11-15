KIET elevated to deemed university status as Dr Jitendra Singh launches InnoTech ’25

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh officially opened InnoTech ’25 at the KIET Group of Institutions on Friday and declared that the institute has been conferred the status of KIET Deemed-to-be University.

The occasion advanced the promotion of innovation, research, and entrepreneurship, fully supporting the government’s strategic goals in these areas.

Dr Singh launched the event logo for the start-up gathering. He stated that InnoTech ’25 represented the nation’s growing innovation landscape and was in strong harmony with the Government of India’s vision of Viksit Bharat @2047. Speaking to an audience of students, researchers, faculty, start-ups, and industry experts, he emphasised India’s increasing prominence worldwide in science and technology.

“InnoTech ’25 is a celebration of technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship, which is visible all over the country and most prominently in the KIET’s campus today,” he said.

Commendation for institutional and government support

He praised the vital contributions of institutions like KIET in advancing research and acknowledged the backing from major government organisations, including the Department of Science & Technology, Ministry of Earth Sciences, and Department of Biotechnology, in elevating standards in the field.

Spotlight on key research programmes

Dr Singh stressed the value of the government’s premier research support schemes, such as the VAIBHAV Fellowship and BIRAC, managed by the Department of Science and Technology and Department of Biotechnology respectively, highlighting their role in promoting joint scientific progress. While engaging with start-up founders at the event, he urged young innovators to offer ideas that will define India’s technological landscape.

The programme also featured addresses from industry figures Namita Singhai, vice president and global delivery leader at Wipro, and Dr Prabhat Manocha, associate director, India/South Asia, at IBM, who underlined the increasing demand for collaboration between industry and academia.