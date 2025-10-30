JNUSU elections: Final list announced; polling on Nov 4

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Wednesday announced the final list of candidates for the 2025 JNUSU elections, setting the stage for one of the most competitive student political battles in recent years.

Polling is scheduled for November 4, with major student bodies—Left Unity, the RSS-affiliated ABVP, and the Congress-backed NSUI — gearing up for an intense campaign across the campus.

The elections will fill four key central union posts—President, Vice-President, General Secretary, and Joint Secretary—along with multiple councillor seats representing various schools.

The Left Unity, comprising the All India Students’ Association (AISA), Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and Democratic Students’ Federation (DSF), has fielded a joint panel. Aditi from AISA will contest for the post of President, K. Gopika Babu (SFI) for Vice-President, Sunil Yadav (DSF) for General Secretary, and Danish Ali (AISA) for Joint Secretary. The alliance has also announced 20 nominations for councillor seats and three candidates for the Internal Committee (IC).

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has released its own list, contesting all four central posts and fielding 42 councillor candidates across schools, excluding the School of Arts & Aesthetics. Vikas Patel will vie for the post of President, with Tanya Kumari contesting for Vice-President, Rajeshwar Kant Dubey for General Secretary, and Anuj Damara for Joint Secretary. The outfit has also nominated three candidates for the IC.

While the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) did not release an official statement, its social media posts indicate that Vikash Suwa Bishnoi will contest for President. His campaign focuses on rejecting what he calls the “Left-Right binary,” and opposing the National Education Policy (NEP), UGC draft regulations, and “crony capitalism.”

Across the campus, student welfare issues—ranging from hostel renovation and library upgrades to women’s safety and affordable education—dominate the campaign narrative. “Our goal is to make the campus truly student-friendly,” said ABVP’s presidential candidate Vikas Patel.

The School General Body Meetings (GBMs) will take place on October 29, 30, and 31, with the University GBM slated for November 1. The much-anticipated Presidential debate will be held on November 2, followed by a no-campaign day on November 3. Voting will take place on November 4, and counting will begin that evening, with the final results expected on November 6.

[Written by Teesta Guha Ganguly of The New Indian Express]