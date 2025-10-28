JNUSU elections 2025: What's on the agenda list this year?

Calls for affordable education, gender safety, and better research infrastructure are once again at the centre of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) elections, as the university announced its long-awaited 2025 poll schedule. The nomination process began on Monday, officially setting the stage for one of Delhi’s most politically charged student elections.

Student groups across ideologies have begun mobilising around long-standing campus issues — from fee rollbacks and hostel conditions to the demand for reinstating GSCASH (Gender Sensitization Committee Against Sexual Harassment) and revoking the Chief Proctor’s Office (CPO) manual, which many view as a disciplinary overreach.

Demands for better funding for research and science schools, improved laboratory facilities, and reduced fees for MBA and engineering courses are also key themes this year.

The All India Students’ Association (AISA), has filed two nominations for president and general secretary. Current JNUSU president Nitish Kumar said, “Our union continues to stand against the BJP-RSS model of education that undermines progressive, inclusive learning spaces. We are forming a Left alliance to protect student rights.”

DU, NBT plan festival on linguistic diversity

Delhi University will host a grand literature festival in collaboration with the National Book Trust and other organisations. VC Yogesh Singh has formed a committee chaired by Prof. Rachna Abbi & convened by Prof. Anoop Lather. The event will celebrate India’s linguistic diversity and literary traditions, bringing together academics & cultural experts.

[Written by Teesta Guha Ganguly of The New Indian Express]