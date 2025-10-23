JNUSU election schedule announced: Polling on Nov 4, results on Nov 6

The Election Committee of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) has released the tentative schedule for the 2025–26 student union elections.

According to the notification issued on Thursday, polling will be conducted on November 4, and results will be declared on November 6.

The election process officially begins on October 24, when the tentative voter list will be displayed and corrections accepted from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. The issue of nomination forms is scheduled for October 25 from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm, followed by the filing of nominations on October 27 from 9:30 am to 5:00 pm.

Nomination and candidate finalisation

The list of valid nominations will be released on October 28 at 10:00 am, with the withdrawal of nominations allowed the same day between 2:00 pm and 5:00 pm.

The final list of candidates will be displayed at 7:00 pm, followed by a press conference at 8:00 pm on the same day.

Key election dates and events

The School General Body Meetings (GBMs) will be held on October 29, 30, and 31 from 9:30 am onwards. The University GBM is scheduled for November 1 at 6:00 pm, while the Presidential debate will take place on November 2 at 8:00 pm. November 3 has been designated as a no campaign day.

Earlier this month, the university constituted a grievance redressal cell to oversee the conduct of the elections and address any disputes that may arise.

In the previous JNUSU elections, Left-backed groups secured three of the four central panel posts, while the ABVP won the joint secretary’s position, marking its first victory in nearly a decade.