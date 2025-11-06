JIPMER launches J-CARES Cell to strengthen student mental health support

The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) has introduced a dedicated mental health initiative for its students, the J-CARES (JIPMER Centre for Counselling, Assistance, Resilience, and Empowerment of Students) Cell.

The move reflects a growing institutional focus on student well-being across India, coming soon after the Supreme Court-appointed National Task Force, was established to address psychological concerns among students nationwide.

Model inspired by AIIMS Bilaspur

JIPMER Director Dr Vir Singh Negi shared that the J-CARES program was inspired by a successful model he had implemented at AIIMS Bilaspur, during his previous tenure. He explained that the new cell would be managed by a core group of faculty members operating under the supervision of the academic section.

Comprehensive support system

The J-CARES Cell will provide professional counselling through trained counsellors and a peer-support network. Students will be able to access help confidentially via multiple channels — including email, online forms, drop boxes, and faculty mentors, as well as peer support groups and a 24x7 helpline.

Additionally, the cell will conduct mental health awareness and promotional activities throughout the year to build emotional resilience and create a culture of openness around mental health.

Reaffirming JIPMER’s dedication to student welfare, Dr Negi said, “The J-CARES Cell will further strengthen our efforts to provide a supportive ecosystem for students. JIPMER will leave no stone unturned in ensuring a healthy and positive learning environment.”