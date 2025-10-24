Jamia Millia to celebrate 105 years with Talimi Mela & other events

Jamia Millia Islamia is gearing up for a historic celebration as it completes 105 years on October 29, with preparations underway for a grand Talimi Mela — the first in seven years and the largest ever.

What was earlier a two-day event will now unfold as a six-day educational and cultural extravaganza, transforming the university’s central stretch from Ansari Auditorium to the Engineering Auditorium into a lively fairground from 9 am to 8 pm daily. The festival, themed education beyond classrooms, will blend academics with art, sports, and culture.

It will feature academic lectures and seminars alongside qawwalis, music sessions, an All India Mushaira at 5:30 pm every day for six days, and theatre and Nukkad Natak performances as well till late evening.

The inaugural day on October 29 will also see the release of the university newsletter, while the valedictory ceremony is scheduled for November 3. The officials refused to share the name of the chief guest for the time being, but shared that there will be a chief guest every day during the 6-day fest on the campus.

Jamia’s spokesperson, Professor Saima Saeed, said, “A series of exhibitions on arts, science, and history will be set up, along with mental health check-ups and blood donation camps. Sporting events, national food stalls, and interactive sessions will ensure the campus buzzes with activity through the week. People excelling in various fields will also be felicitated during the celebrations. An alumni meet and a rare gathering of former vice-chancellors are also likely to take place.” A National Education Policy (NEP) workshop will be a highlight of the event, expected to draw participation from senior government officials and academicians.

Saeed also said the preparations are in full swing for what is being seen as one of the largest cultural and academic events in Jamia’s recent history. “The Talimi Mela holds a special place in Jamia’s legacy. It’s a celebration of learning that goes beyond textbooks. Students and teachers are all excited and enthusiastic to participate,” she said.

However, the excitement on campus is tempered by a noticeable silence from the administration. Vice-Chancellor Prof. Mazhar Asif, who will complete one year in office on October 25, has yet to hold a single media interaction since taking charge.

The contrast with former VC Najma Akhtar, who regularly engaged with the press and shared updates on institutional progress, is hard to miss. Asif, a JNU alumnus, was a member of the drafting committee for the new National Education Policy, 2020. It was on October 25, 2024, when he was appointed as Jamia’s Vice Chancellor.

He refuses to comment, take calls or issue any statements on the University matters. Professor Mazhar Asif wasn’t available for comment despite repeated calls and messages.