Jamia Millia Islamia students unite in solidarity with Palestine

On Friday, October 10, a large group of Jamia Millia Islamia students formed a peaceful human chain near Gate No 8, in front of the Department of History, to express solidarity with the people of Palestine.

The event, organised by the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) Jamia unit, alongside other student organisation such as AISF, MSF, and NSUI, highlighted the students’ commitment to global justice and human rights, as per The New Indian Express.

Commemorating Gaza’s humanitarian crisis

The silent protest marked the second anniversary of escalated violence in Gaza, which organisers described as an ongoing humanitarian crisis. Students from various departments participated, holding placards and banners to draw attention to the suffering of Palestinian civilians and to call for international focus on the issue.

Resilience amid disruption

Despite attempts by campus security to interrupt the gathering, the students remained steadfast, continuing their peaceful demonstration. SFI and allied groups emphasised their opposition to what they term the occupation of Palestine, advocating for justice, peace, and human rights on a global scale.

Call for Palestinian autonomy

The organisers stressed that any resolution to the conflict must prioritise Palestinian autonomy and incorporate the voices and demands of the Palestinian people. They underscored the need for global solidarity to address war, displacement, and foreign interference, urging collective action for a just future.