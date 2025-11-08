ISB Launches Bharti Airtel scholarship to empower future leaders

The Indian School of Business (ISB) has announced the establishment of the Bharti Airtel Scholarship, a multi-year initiative supported by the Bharti Airtel Foundation to assist students of the Post Graduate Programme in Management for Young Leaders (PGP YL).
Under this initiative, five students from each PGP YL cohort, to be known as Bharti Scholars, will receive full or partial waivers of tuition, accommodation, and meal expenses through a structured need-cum-merit-based scholarship.
The programme aims to expand access to quality higher education and empower deserving talent from diverse backgrounds.
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was exchanged in the presence of Rakesh Bharti Mittal, Co-Chairman, Bharti Airtel Foundation and Vice Chairman, Bharti Enterprises; Professor Madan Pillutla, Dean, ISB; and D N V Kumara Guru, Senior Director – Advancement, Alumni Engagement and External Relations, ISB.
Rakesh Bharti Mittal said, “Education is the cornerstone of progress and empowerment. Through the Bharti Airtel Scholarship, we take pride in supporting exceptional minds — our ‘Bharti Scholars’ — who will become the leaders and changemakers of tomorrow.”
Professor Madan Pillutla added, “We are deeply grateful to the Bharti Airtel Foundation for their vision and generosity in offering scholarships that will help deserving PGP YL students benefit from ISB’s transformative education and leadership ecosystem.”
Since its inception, the Bharti Airtel Foundation has supported over 2,000 scholars, 44% of them girls, creating access to higher education for students from underserved communities.
The new scholarship underscores ISB’s commitment to ensuring that merit and potential, not financial constraints, define access to its world-class management education.