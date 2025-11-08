ISB Launches Bharti Airtel scholarship to empower future leaders

The Indian School of Business (ISB) has announced the establishment of the Bharti Airtel Scholarship, a multi-year initiative supported by the Bharti Airtel Foundation to assist students of the Post Graduate Programme in Management for Young Leaders (PGP YL).

Under this initiative, five students from each PGP YL cohort, to be known as Bharti Scholars, will receive full or partial waivers of tuition, accommodation, and meal expenses through a structured need-cum-merit-based scholarship.