ISB, Emeritus launch Private Equity Programme to build next-gen investment leaders

CHENNAI: India’s private equity and venture capital (PE/VC) sector has remained resilient, attracting USD 56 billion in investments in 2024, marking a 5% increase from the previous year.
As the sector continues to mature amid global headwinds, the programme aims to meet the rising demand for professionals adept at navigating complex deal-making, valuation, and governance dynamics.
Ranked among Asia’s top business schools in the Financial Times 2025 Global MBA Rankings, ISB has designed this immersive programme to help participants master every stage of the PE/VC lifecycle — from deal sourcing and due diligence to structuring, portfolio management, and exits. Learners will also engage in a capstone project focused on the Indian PE/VC ecosystem to apply their learning to real-world challenges.
Targeted at mid- to senior-level professionals with over five years of experience — such as investment bankers, consultants, finance managers, startup founders, and entrepreneurs — the course blends online sessions, live interactions, and masterclasses with action learning activities and case studies.
The curriculum delves into corporate restructuring, valuation, negotiation, post-merger integration, and regulatory frameworks, combining practitioner insights with interactive learning.
Participants will also receive a VCCircle subscription for industry insights and gain ISB Executive Alumni Status, offering lifelong access to networking and learning opportunities.
Programme Details:
Start Date: December 30, 2025
Duration: 22 Weeks
Format: Online with live sessions and masterclasses
Time Commitment: 4–6 hours per week
Fee: Rs 4,61,000 + GST
Eligibility: Graduates or diploma holders with a minimum of 5 years of work experience
The programme marks ISB’s latest initiative to strengthen India’s investment ecosystem by fostering globally informed, ethically grounded leaders in venture capital and private equity.