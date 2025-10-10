ISB, Emeritus launch Private Equity Programme to build next-gen investment leaders

CHENNAI: India’s private equity and venture capital (PE/VC) sector has remained resilient, attracting USD 56 billion in investments in 2024, marking a 5% increase from the previous year.

As the sector continues to mature amid global headwinds, the programme aims to meet the rising demand for professionals adept at navigating complex deal-making, valuation, and governance dynamics.

Ranked among Asia’s top business schools in the Financial Times 2025 Global MBA Rankings, ISB has designed this immersive programme to help participants master every stage of the PE/VC lifecycle — from deal sourcing and due diligence to structuring, portfolio management, and exits. Learners will also engage in a capstone project focused on the Indian PE/VC ecosystem to apply their learning to real-world challenges.