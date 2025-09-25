Indian-origin academic appointed Associate Dean at UConn Business School

Dr Vishal Narayan, an esteemed alumnus of Delhi University and the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), has been named Associate Dean of Graduate Business Programs at the University of Connecticut (UConn) School of Business, a leading public business school in the United States.

In his new role, Dr Narayan will manage nine graduate programs, serving over 1,200 students, including a significant number from India. Notably, the MS in Business Analytics & Project Management (BAPM) program currently enrolls 118 Indian students, highlighting UConn’s appeal to Indian postgraduate aspirants.

Expressing enthusiasm for his appointment, Dr Narayan stated, “I am really excited to step into this role at such a pivotal time in global business education. Working alongside outstanding faculty and a talented pool of students from across the world, including a strong Indian contingent, is deeply rewarding. The demand for strategic, analytical, and ethical leadership is global - from New York to New Delhi.”

Located in New England with proximity to New York City and Boston, UConn is recognised for its academic excellence and affordability, offering identical tuition rates for international and domestic students, making it an attractive destination for Indian students pursuing a world-class education.

Dr Narayan brings extensive international experience, having earned his PhD from New York University in 2007 and taught at Cornell University and the National University of Singapore before joining UConn in 2022.

As a Professor of Marketing, his research focuses on marketing analytics, emerging markets, and social media, with publications in top academic journals.

A proponent of accessible, value-driven education, Dr Narayan has spearheaded the redesign of UConn’s MBA programs to prioritise flexibility, innovation, and career readiness, aligning with post-pandemic student needs.

Dr Narayan’s appointment underscores the increasing influence of Indian-origin academics on the global stage, serving as an inspiration for Indian students aiming for international leadership roles.

