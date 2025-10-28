Three IIT Madras Professors awarded ‘Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar 2025’

Three Professors from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras have been selected for ‘Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar 2025’, the Nation’s highest recognition for outstanding and inspiring contributions by scientists, technologists, and innovators across diverse fields of science, technology, and technology-led innovation.

This year’s announcement - recognising Thalappil Pradeep, Mohanasankar Sivaprakasam and Shweta Prem Agrawal , reinforces IIT Madras’ position as one of India’s leading research and innovation hubs driving solutions that address national priorities while advancing global scientific frontiers.