Three IIT Madras Professors awarded ‘Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar 2025’

Three Professors from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras have been selected for ‘Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar 2025’, the Nation’s highest recognition for outstanding and inspiring contributions by scientists, technologists, and innovators across diverse fields of science, technology, and technology-led innovation.
This year’s announcement - recognising Thalappil Pradeep, Mohanasankar Sivaprakasam and Shweta Prem Agrawal , reinforces IIT Madras’ position as one of India’s leading research and innovation hubs driving solutions that address national priorities while advancing global scientific frontiers.
The Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar, instituted by the Government of India, honours exemplary achievements and lifetime contributions that have advanced the nation’s scientific and technological capabilities.
It is conferred under four categories — Vigyan Ratna (VR), Vigyan Shri (VS), Vigyan Yuva – Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar (VY-SSB) and Vigyan Team (VT).
Vigyan Shri: Prof. Thalappil Pradeep, Department of Chemistry, IIT Madras
Vigyan Yuva – Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar: Prof. Mohanasankar Sivaprakasam, Department of Electrical Engineering and Prof. Shweta Prem Agrawal, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, IIT Madras
Congratulating the three professors, Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “We are immensely proud to see our colleagues from IIT Madras honoured with the Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar 2025, a recognition not only of their individual brilliance, but of the spirit of innovation and dedication that defines our institution. Their achievements reaffirm IIT Madras’ commitment to advancing science and technology for the nation’s development, and serve as an inspiration to our entire academic community.”