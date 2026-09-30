IIT Roorkee PhD Admissions 2026-27: Applications open for Spring Semester; check eligibility and last date

The Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) has opened applications for admission to its PhD programme for the Spring Semester 2026-27. Candidates interested in pursuing doctoral research across engineering, sciences, management, humanities and interdisciplinary areas can apply online through the institute's admission portal.
According to the information brochure, the online application process began on September 21, 2026, and the last date to submit the application form is October 20, 2026. The tentative schedule for written tests and/or interviews is November 16 to 21, 2026, while classes are scheduled to commence on January 11, 2027.
Who Can Apply for IIT Roorkee PhD Admissions?
IIT Roorkee has prescribed a Common Minimum Eligibility Criteria (CMEC) along with department-, centre- and school-specific minimum educational qualifications.
Candidates with a Master's degree generally need a minimum 6.0 CGPA on a 10-point scale or 60% marks for the General, GEN-EWS and OBC categories. For SC/ST/PwD candidates, the minimum is 5.50 CGPA or 55% marks. Candidates are also required to qualify an appropriate national-level examination such as GATE, CEED, JEST, UGC-NET or CSIR-NET, including the specified categories of qualification/fellowship.
There are exemptions for certain candidates. For example, candidates with a B.Tech or M.Sc from Ministry of Education-funded technical institutions and a CGPA of 8.0 or above are exempted from the national-level test requirement. IIT graduates with a Bachelor's or Master's degree and a CGPA of 8.0 or above also have a specified exemption.
Candidates with a four-year Bachelor's degree can also apply under specified conditions, including a minimum 7.50 CGPA/75% and qualification in an appropriate national-level test. The brochure separately provides eligibility provisions for candidates holding MBBS/BAMS/BHMS/BDS, as well as MS/MD degrees.
PhD Research and Assistantship Opportunities
IIT Roorkee's brochure states that doctoral research is intended to develop advanced subject knowledge, independent research capabilities and the ability to address specific problems through original research. The PhD programme is offered across recognised areas of the institute's departments, centres and school.
The institute also has provisions for Full-Time Research Scholars, including Institute Assistantship Research Scholars and externally funded research scholars. Institute assistantships may be provided for up to five years, subject to satisfactory academic and assistantship performance.
Instructions to apply
Candidates should visit the IIT Roorkee doctoral admissions page and carefully check the department/centre/school-specific eligibility requirements before submitting an application. The institute's brochure makes clear that applicants must satisfy both the common eligibility criteria and the minimum educational qualification prescribed for their chosen research area.
The last date to apply is October 20, 2026. Candidates shortlisted for the next stage will be informed about the written test and/or interview by the concerned Department, Centre or School.
Official IIT Roorkee PhD admissions page: IIT Roorkee – Admission to Doctoral Programmes