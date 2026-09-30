IIT Roorkee PhD Admissions 2026-27: Applications open for Spring Semester; check eligibility and last date

Who Can Apply for IIT Roorkee PhD Admissions?

IIT Roorkee has prescribed a Common Minimum Eligibility Criteria (CMEC) along with department-, centre- and school-specific minimum educational qualifications.

Candidates with a Master's degree generally need a minimum 6.0 CGPA on a 10-point scale or 60% marks for the General, GEN-EWS and OBC categories. For SC/ST/PwD candidates, the minimum is 5.50 CGPA or 55% marks. Candidates are also required to qualify an appropriate national-level examination such as GATE, CEED, JEST, UGC-NET or CSIR-NET, including the specified categories of qualification/fellowship.

There are exemptions for certain candidates. For example, candidates with a B.Tech or M.Sc from Ministry of Education-funded technical institutions and a CGPA of 8.0 or above are exempted from the national-level test requirement. IIT graduates with a Bachelor's or Master's degree and a CGPA of 8.0 or above also have a specified exemption.

Candidates with a four-year Bachelor's degree can also apply under specified conditions, including a minimum 7.50 CGPA/75% and qualification in an appropriate national-level test. The brochure separately provides eligibility provisions for candidates holding MBBS/BAMS/BHMS/BDS, as well as MS/MD degrees.