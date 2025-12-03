IIT Roorkee offers wide range of Scholarships for aspiring students

IIT Roorkee provides a diverse set of scholarships each year to support deserving students across its undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. These scholarships are offered either as tuition fee concessions or through direct financial assistance, benefiting students from various academic and socio-economic backgrounds.

Key schemes include the Merit-cum-Means (MCM) Scholarship, James Thomason Scholarship, INSPIRE-SHE, Dr S.K. Goel and Kusum Goel Scholarship, and support from the Sharman Foundation.

IIT Roorkee offers undergraduate programmes across 10 engineering and architecture disciplines and postgraduate programmes in 55 fields across engineering, applied sciences, architecture and planning.