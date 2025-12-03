IIT Roorkee offers wide range of Scholarships for aspiring students

IIT Roorkee provides a diverse set of scholarships each year to support deserving students across its undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. These scholarships are offered either as tuition fee concessions or through direct financial assistance, benefiting students from various academic and socio-economic backgrounds.
Key schemes include the Merit-cum-Means (MCM) Scholarship, James Thomason Scholarship, INSPIRE-SHE, Dr S.K. Goel and Kusum Goel Scholarship, and support from the Sharman Foundation.
IIT Roorkee offers undergraduate programmes across 10 engineering and architecture disciplines and postgraduate programmes in 55 fields across engineering, applied sciences, architecture and planning.
The Merit-cum-Means (MCM) Scholarship provides financial support to UG and M.Sc. students. Eligible UG students receive at least ₹1,000 per month for 10 months along with a refund of the remaining tuition fee, while M.Sc. students receive ₹1,000 per month for 10 months.
The scholarship is available only for the normal duration of the program, with dual-degree students eligible for the first four years. It covers up to 25% of students in each class.
Applicants must belong to the General, General (EWS), or OBC category, be enrolled in specific degree programmes, and have a parental income not exceeding ₹5 lakh. Students must maintain a CGPA and YGPA of 7.00 or above, clear all registered courses, and have no disciplinary record. Fresh entrants are exempt from CGPA requirements.
The James Thomason (JT) Scholarship is awarded to students admitted through JEE (Advanced) into B.Tech., B.Arch., IDD, IMT, IMS, and BS-MS programmes. To qualify, applicants must secure an All India Rank (AIR) of up to 250 in the most recent JEE (Advanced).
The INSPIRE Scholarship for Higher Education (SHE), administered by the Department of Science & Technology (DST), supports students pursuing science at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels. It is offered to students who rank in the top 1% of their Class 12 board exams or attain qualifying ranks in exams such as JEE (Main/Advanced), NEET, or KVPY. Renewal requirements vary for Integrated M.Sc., BS-MS, and M.Sc. students, with parental income limits and rank thresholds applicable depending on the programme.
Introduced in 2022, the Dr S.K. Goel and Mrs Kusum Goel Scholarship supports financially constrained undergraduate students. Each student receives ₹2 lakh per year, with one new student added annually until 2025, after which four students will be covered. The scholarship is available to first-year B.Tech. students from the General and OBC categories with annual family incomes between ₹5 lakh and ₹6 lakh, provided they maintain a minimum CGPA of 7.5 each year.
The Scholarship for Disadvantaged Students Pursuing Engineering Education at IIT Roorkee supports two undergraduate students annually with an award of USD 1,000 per year.
It continues for the normal four-year duration of the program, subject to maintaining a CGPA of 7.0. At least one award is reserved for a female student who meets the eligibility criteria.
The scholarship is open to first-year B.Tech. students from the General and OBC categories who receive a two-thirds tuition fee waiver and are not availing similar scholarships.