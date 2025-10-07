IIT Madras’ Wadhwani School of Data Science & AI focuses on advancing Responsible AI governance in India

CHENNAI: IIT Madras Wadhwani School of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence’s (WSAI) Centre for Responsible AI (CeRAI) is focused on advancing Al governance in India and the Global South while ensuring it remains safe, trustworthy, fair, and inclusive.

Towards this, the Centre organized the ‘Conclave on AI Governance’ at the IIT Madras campus on Tuesday.

This Conclave on AI Governance is an official Pre-Summit Event of the India-AI Impact Summit 2026, an ambitious, future-focused global gathering announced by PM Narendra Modi, at the France AI Action Summit in February 2025.

Abhishek Singh, CEO, IndiaAI Mission, who was featured on the TIME100 AI 2025 list for significant contributions to democratizing AI services, especially in rural India, delivered the keynote address

The Conclave also witnessed the launch of path-breaking new initiatives and pioneering studies including,

A report titled “The Algorithmic–Human Manager: AI, Apps, and Workers in the Indian Gig Economy”

A discussion paper titled “AI Incident Reporting Framework for India”

Policy chatbot called “PolicyBot,” an open-source, interactive system designed to make complex policy and legal documents accessible to non-experts through reliable question-answering

IndiCASA Dataset - Centre for Responsible AI (CeRAI), WSAI, IIT Madras is launching a dataset that can be useful for bias risk detection and assessment in LMs in the Indian context.

AI Evaluation Tool - The objective of the evaluation tool is to provide a unified and automated framework that evaluates Conversational AI systems in a consistent, transparent, and scalable way

COIN Network: The Co-Intelligence (COIN) Network, established in collaboration between the Wadhwani School of Data Science and AI (WSAI), IIT Madras and itihaasa Research and Digital, is a global network of individuals and organizations dedicated to the pursuit of leveraging “co-intelligence” to benefit enterprises and society

The event saw not only academics, researchers and students from international and Indian institutions but also policymakers and industry leaders deliberating on three key thematic areas -

⮚ Safe and Trusted AI: The discussions centered on AI self-regulation through voluntary commitments and AI incident reporting. This session focused on enabling the developers and deployers to efficiently manage and mitigate risks and harms.

⮚ Inclusion: This session explored opportunities for adopting participatory AI frameworks and how ensuring fairness could lead to more inclusive AI systems that addressed the needs of diverse socio-economic contexts and unique user perspectives.

⮚ Human Augmentation: The focus was on the “Co-intelligence revolution,” a human-centered approach where AI augments rather than replaces human skill sets and agency.