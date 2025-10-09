IIT Madras to train 2,000 STEM students for AI-driven infrastructure jobs

CHENNAI: IIT Madras partners with Vertiv and IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation to develop a skilled digital talent pool in India.

This strategic partnership was announced on October 6 as part of Vertiv’s efforts in furthering critical digital infrastructure transformation education and skills development in India.

As part of the initiative, over 2,000 science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) students will be trained with a 35-hour self-paced online program in data center operations and maintenance (O&M).