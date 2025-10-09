IIT Madras to train 2,000 STEM students for AI-driven infrastructure jobs

CHENNAI: IIT Madras partners with Vertiv and IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation to develop a skilled digital talent pool in India.
This strategic partnership was announced on October 6 as part of Vertiv’s efforts in furthering critical digital infrastructure transformation education and skills development in India.
As part of the initiative, over 2,000 science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) students will be trained with a 35-hour self-paced online program in data center operations and maintenance (O&M).
From the initial pool of students, a select 160 students will get an opportunity to attend a 5-day immersive program at the IIT Madras campus.
These students will be recognized with a Certified Intelligent Data Centre-Operations & Maintenance (CIDC-O&M) 5-day program completion from IIT Madras, a certification widely recognized for data-driven, AI-powered data centers.
The curriculum is designed to equip participants with industry-relevant skills, combining theoretical knowledge and hands-on training aligned with the growing demands of India’s digital economy.
This program comes at a time when India’s digital infrastructure is rapidly expanding, leading to a growing need for skilled professionals in O&M of the data center and critical digital infrastructure ecosystem.