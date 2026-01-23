IIT Madras’ SWAYAM Plus launches ‘AI for All’ courses in Hindi

IIT Madras-led digital learning platform SWAYAM Plus has launched the Hindi version of its flagship ‘AI for All’ initiative, strengthening its focus on inclusive and accessible artificial intelligence education across India.
The initiative offers six free online AI courses in Hindi, enabling learners to build essential AI skills in their preferred language.
The courses—AI for Educators, AI in Physics, AI in Chemistry, AI in Accounting, Cricket Analytics with AI, and AI/ML using Python—do not require any prior knowledge of AI or coding. Basic digital literacy and an interest in learning are sufficient, making the programme suitable for first-time learners, educators and faculty members.
Curated by experts from the IIT Madras ecosystem, the courses draw on strong academic and industry expertise and emphasise hands-on activities, real-world datasets and case study-based learning, with a clear focus on employability.
Registration for all six courses is open until 26 January 2026 at https://swayam-plus.swayam2.ac.in/ai-for-all-courses.
SWAYAM Plus is an initiative of IIT Madras under the Ministry of Education, Government of India, created to deliver high-quality, employment-oriented online learning at scale.
Welcoming learners from across the country, Prof. R. Sarathi, Dean (Planning), IIT Madras, said, “With the launch of the Hindi versions, all six ‘AI for All’ courses are now accessible to a wider and more diverse learner base, including students and professionals from arts, science, commerce and allied disciplines. The initiative is designed to remove language barriers, deepen conceptual understanding and broaden participation in AI education across regions and academic backgrounds.”
Each course spans 25 to 45 hours and is free to access. Learners may also opt for a paid certification by appearing for an online proctored examination, which can be taken from anywhere.
The SWAYAM Plus platform currently offers over 500 courses across more than 15 sectors, including Engineering, BFSI, Hospitality and IT/ITeS, and has reached over 4.75 lakh registered learners. Several courses are credit-aligned and vetted by IIT Madras experts, supporting both academic progression and workforce readiness.
The AI for All courses available in Hindi include AI for Educators, focused on AI-enabled teaching strategies, assessment and student engagement; AI in Physics, exploring AI applications for solving real-world physics problems; AI in Chemistry, covering AI-driven molecular predictions and chemical reaction modelling using real datasets; AI in Accounting, linking accounting principles with AI-based automation; Cricket Analytics with AI, introducing sports analytics through real-life cricket data, case studies and visualisation techniques; and AI/ML using Python, a foundational course covering Python programming, statistics, linear algebra and data visualisation for AI and ML applications.
The AI for All campaign was first launched in May 2025 in collaboration with IIT Madras Pravartak, featuring five AI courses aligned with the National Credit Framework and attracting over 42,000 registrations, with around 1,100 learners registering for final certification.
Building on this response, SWAYAM Plus introduced a second edition in September 2025, adding AI for Educators and recording more than 50,000 registrations.