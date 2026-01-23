IIT Madras’ SWAYAM Plus launches ‘AI for All’ courses in Hindi

IIT Madras-led digital learning platform SWAYAM Plus has launched the Hindi version of its flagship ‘AI for All’ initiative, strengthening its focus on inclusive and accessible artificial intelligence education across India.

The initiative offers six free online AI courses in Hindi, enabling learners to build essential AI skills in their preferred language.

The courses—AI for Educators, AI in Physics, AI in Chemistry, AI in Accounting, Cricket Analytics with AI, and AI/ML using Python—do not require any prior knowledge of AI or coding. Basic digital literacy and an interest in learning are sufficient, making the programme suitable for first-time learners, educators and faculty members.

Curated by experts from the IIT Madras ecosystem, the courses draw on strong academic and industry expertise and emphasise hands-on activities, real-world datasets and case study-based learning, with a clear focus on employability.

Registration for all six courses is open until 26 January 2026 at https://swayam-plus.swayam2.ac.in/ai-for-all-courses.