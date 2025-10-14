IIT Madras Pravartak & BodhBridge launch free entrepreneurship training

The training program and the material are offered free of cost.

The first batch will commence on 1st November 2025.

The last date to register is 28th October 2025.

There will be regular training programs every month for school and college students.

Students can enrol free of charge on the following website: https://bodhbridge.iitmpravartak.org.in/.

India is witnessing unprecedented growth in startups and innovation.

However, structured exposure to entrepreneurship remains limited among students.

These programs aim to bridge that gap by encouraging problem-solving, creativity, leadership, and adaptability — skills crucial for future employability.

Highlights of the program include:

From Students to Startups (College Students)

An online live training program that introduces undergraduates and postgraduates to the world of entrepreneurship. Participants will learn how to identify problems worth solving, validate ideas, build business models, conduct market research, and explore funding, marketing, and compliance essentials.

Discover the Entrepreneur in You (School Students)

An online live training program designed to foster creativity, problem-solving, and leadership in students from Classes 7 to 12. The program introduces fundamental business concepts, ideation, problem-solving, and essential entrepreneurial skills through engaging case studies.