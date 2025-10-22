IIT Madras Management Dept extends deadline to apply for Executive MBA

IIT Madras’ Department of Management Studies (DoMS) has extended the deadline to apply for its Executive MBA Program to 26th October 2025. Those interested can apply through the following link - https://doms.iitm.ac.in/admission/
Modern business paradigms are more dynamic than any other time in the human history.
To sail a business organization in the ever-changing environment, a manager needs to be equipped with deep functional and integrative perspective in both local and global business settings.
The classes will be held over alternate weekends, which will enable working professionals to attend.
This program is aimed at training mid-career working professionals to lead a modern business organization.
This two-year in-person degree program aimed at providing mid- career working professionals with functional and integrative perspective to imbibe contemporary management knowledge to lead a modern business organization.
The curriculum is pragmatic to help students gain knowledge through three field capstone projects.
The Project work will be experiential, enabling the students to take what they have learnt throughout the program and apply it to examine a specific issue.
The Mission of this program is to equip its students with deep functional and broad industrial domain knowledge, enrich them with integrated perspective of boundary spanning business decision and empower them to lead and contribute to global businesses.
Those candidates with 60% and above in Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with a minimum three years of work experience after undergraduation are eligible to apply.
The shortlisted candidates will go through the Selection process at the IIT Madras Campus on 8th and 9th November 2025 which comprises of a written aptitude test and a personal interview.
An addition in recent years to the EMBA curriculum is the inclusion of an International Immersion Learning Program that offered the students a 10-day hands-on learning experience in one of the prestigious institutions abroad – IESEG School of Management, Paris.
The core focus of the program was on Global Leadership and Cultural Intelligence.
This program saw the students cover a plethora of experiences across the region of Northern France and Belgium, namely, Lille and Brussels.
Classroom sessions by Professors of IESEG School were combined with field visits.