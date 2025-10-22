IIT Madras Management Dept extends deadline to apply for Executive MBA

IIT Madras’ Department of Management Studies (DoMS) has extended the deadline to apply for its Executive MBA Program to 26th October 2025. Those interested can apply through the following link - https://doms.iitm.ac.in/admission/

Modern business paradigms are more dynamic than any other time in the human history.

To sail a business organization in the ever-changing environment, a manager needs to be equipped with deep functional and integrative perspective in both local and global business settings.

The classes will be held over alternate weekends, which will enable working professionals to attend.