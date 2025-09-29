IIT Madras Management dept calls for applications to its Executive MBA, targeting Working Professionals

CHENNAI: IIT Madras’ Department of Management Studies (DoMS) is inviting applications for its Executive MBA Program, which is aimed at training mid-career working professionals to lead a modern business organization.
This two-year in-person degree program aimed at providing mid- career working professionals with functional and integrative perspective to imbibe contemporary management knowledge to lead a modern business organization. The classes will be held over alternate weekends, which will enable working professionals to attend.
The last date to apply for this program is 19 October 2025.
Those interested can apply through the following link - https://doms.iitm.ac.in/admission/
The curriculum is pragmatic to help students gain knowledge through three field capstone projects.
The Project work will experiential, enabling the students to take what they have learnt throughout the program and apply it to examine a specific issue.
The Mission of this program is to equip its students with deep functional and broad industrial domain knowledge, enrich them with integrated perspective of boundary spanning business decision and empower them to lead and contribute to global businesses.
Those candidates with 60% and above in Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with a minimum three years of work experience after undergraduation are eligible to apply.
The shortlisted candidates will go through the Selection process at the IIT Madras Campus on 8th and 9th November 2025 which comprises of a written aptitude test and a personal interview.
The Written aptitude test will be based on -Business Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, Quantitative Ability, Verbal Ability. Results will be announced by December 2025 with the program set to commence by January 2026.
EMBA INTERNATIONAL IMMERSION LEARNING PROGRAM
An addition in recent years to the EMBA curriculum is the inclusion of an International Immersion Learning Program that offered the students a 10-day hands-on learning experience in one of the prestigious institutions abroad – IESEG School of Management, Paris. The core focus of the program was on Global Leadership and Cultural Intelligence.
This program saw the students cover a plethora of experiences across the region of Northern France and Belgium, namely, Lille and Brussels. Classroom sessions by Professors of IESEG School were combined with field visits.
STUDENT SPEAK
Sharing her motivation for taking up this progrma, Ms. Jemima Catherine M, startup founder and a current EMBA student (Batch of 2026) said, “The IIT Madras brand, along with its distinctive approach to learning, has given me the confidence and perspective to take on leadership roles with purpose. What is very unique about this program is that all the people who are in my class have between 3 and 15 years of work experience. A conversation with them is similar to getting into a boardroom conversation.”
Sharing his thoughts on the program, Mr. Navaneethkrishnan R, Batch of 2023, said, “The IIT Madras brand, along with its distinctive approach to learning, has given me the confidence and perspective to take on leadership roles with purpose.”