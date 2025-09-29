IIT Madras Management dept calls for applications to its Executive MBA, targeting Working Professionals

CHENNAI: IIT Madras’ Department of Management Studies (DoMS) is inviting applications for its Executive MBA Program, which is aimed at training mid-career working professionals to lead a modern business organization.

This two-year in-person degree program aimed at providing mid- career working professionals with functional and integrative perspective to imbibe contemporary management knowledge to lead a modern business organization. The classes will be held over alternate weekends, which will enable working professionals to attend.

The last date to apply for this program is 19 October 2025.

Those interested can apply through the following link - https://doms.iitm.ac.in/admission/

The curriculum is pragmatic to help students gain knowledge through three field capstone projects.