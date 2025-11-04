IIT Madras launches ‘Startups for All’ to democratize access to startup information

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras), through its Centre for Research on Start-ups and Risk Financing (CREST), has launched the ‘Startups for All’ initiative — a first-of-its-kind effort aimed at democratizing access to high-quality, comprehensive data on India’s startup ecosystem.

Developed in collaboration with YNOS, an IIT Madras–incubated startup, the initiative seeks to empower startup founders, entrepreneurs, and a broad range of stakeholders by providing free and affordable access to critical startup-related information.

Launched by Palanivel Thiagarajan, Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services, during the TN Global Startup Summit, the initiative represents a significant step in making India’s vibrant startup landscape more inclusive and data-driven.