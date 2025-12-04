IIT Madras Incubation cell crosses 500-startup milestone, becomes India’s largest deep-tech startup hub

The IIT Madras Incubation Cell (IITMIC), the institute’s nodal agency for building and scaling deep-tech ventures, has crossed a major milestone by incubating more than 500 startups since its establishment 12 years ago.

With a combined valuation of Rs 53,000 crore and over Rs 17,000 crore in investor funding, these startups are making national impact through strong revenue growth and large-scale job creation.

The portfolio includes companies founded by IIT Madras faculty, students, staff, alumni and external entrepreneurs, covering sectors such as manufacturing, robotics, spacetech, defence, AI, medtech and IoT.