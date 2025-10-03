IIT Madras hosts 39th Edition of the Inter-IIT Aquatics Meet 2025

CHENNAI: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) will be co-hosting the 58th Inter-IIT Sports Meet this year, the oldest and largest student sporting event among centrally funded technical institutes in India, with IIT Hyderabad and IIT Tirupati.

As a part of the Sports Meet, IIT Madras hosts the Inter-IIT Aquatics Meet 2025 on its campus from 30th September to 5th October 2025.

The Inter-IIT Aquatics Meet 2025 was inaugurated in the campus on 30th Sept 2025 by Mr. Sebastian Xavier, Olympic Swimmer and Arjuna Awardee.

The Sports Meet traces its roots back to 1961, when five IITs—Bombay, Madras, Kharagpur, Kanpur, and Delhi—came together to promote sports and camaraderie. Over the decades, it has grown into a pan-Indian mega event that embodies competition, teamwork, and institute pride.

IIT Madras holds a distinguished place in the history of the Inter-IIT Sports Meet, having won the General Championship 24 out of 57 times, a record unmatched by any other IIT. The institute’s most recent victory came in 2023 at IIT Bombay and IIT Gandhinagar.

The following 17 IITs are participating in the 39th Edition of Inter-IIT Aquatics Meet 2025 – IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Varanasi, IIT Bhubneswar, IIT Dhanbad, IIT Gandhinagar, IIT Guwahati, IIT Indore, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Jodhpur, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Mandi, IIT Palakkad, IIT Patna, IIT Roorkee and IIT Madras.

This edition of the Inter-IIT Sports Meet promises to be a celebration of athleticism, institute spirit, and national integration, bringing together thousands of students, faculty, and alumni from across the IIT system.

IIT Madras has also been a pioneer in promoting sports through policy innovations. In 2024, it became the first IIT to introduce sports-based admissions through the Sports Excellence Admission (SEA) scheme.

Under this initiative, two supernumerary seats were created in every undergraduate programme — one gender-neutral and one reserved for female students — for candidates who qualified through JEE (Advanced) and had demonstrated excellence by winning medals in national or international sporting events in the past four years.