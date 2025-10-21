IIT Madras Global & GATES to organize ‘GATES India ICT Channel Summit 2025’

CHENNAI: IIT Madras Global is partnering with GATES to organize ‘GATES India ICT Channel Summit 2025’ from 5th to 7th November 2025 at the IIT Madras Research Park.
The Summit will convene over 250 ICT (Information and Communication Technology) channel leaders along with technology innovators, policymakers, and growth-stage startups for a high-impact programme of strategic dialogues, curated business matchmaking, product showcases, workshops, and networking platforms — all anchored in advancing India’s position as a global technology orchestrator.
The event is facilitated by IITM Global and supported by IITM Research Park and IITM Incubation Cell.
The flagship session titled “India Inc at Full Throttle: From Innovation to Global Impact” will be held on 6th November 2025, bringing three forces of India’s innovation economy together on a single stage:
IIT Madras: Where breakthrough research transforms into scalable technologies
Redington Group: The distribution backbone powering access to innovation across 40 global markets
Zoho Corporation — a self-sustaining R&D powerhouse proving that world-class products can be built from Indian soil.
The conversation will explore how India is shifting from service provider to solution architect, and how academia, enterprise, and homegrown innovators are aligning to shape the country’s next leap in technological leadership.
Across its three-day agenda, the Summit will feature curated 1-to-1 meetings between ICT channel stakeholders and vetted startup innovators besides panel discussions on AI-led go-to-market strategies, Made-in-India platforms, women leadership in ICT, and partner ecosystem transformation.
Further, Skill-building sessions for Young Founders and channel professionals will also be held besides other events to spotlight excellence across India’s ICT growth narrative.
With participants from more than 30 cities, leading OEMs across Cloud, Security and AI, and startups incubated and validated by IITMIC, the Summit reinforces IIT Madras’ role as a national convergence point for research, entrepreneurship, and enterprise-scale transformation.
IITM Global extends IIT Madras’ mission to build a globally connected innovation ecosystem.
By leveraging world-class faculty, deep-tech research infrastructure, strong alumni networks, and strategic industry partnerships, it accelerates science-led entrepreneurship and international technology collaboration.