IIT Madras Global & GATES to organize ‘GATES India ICT Channel Summit 2025’

CHENNAI: IIT Madras Global is partnering with GATES to organize ‘GATES India ICT Channel Summit 2025’ from 5th to 7th November 2025 at the IIT Madras Research Park.

The Summit will convene over 250 ICT (Information and Communication Technology) channel leaders along with technology innovators, policymakers, and growth-stage startups for a high-impact programme of strategic dialogues, curated business matchmaking, product showcases, workshops, and networking platforms — all anchored in advancing India’s position as a global technology orchestrator.