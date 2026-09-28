IIT Madras EMBA Admissions 2027: Application form underway; check eligibility, fee and last Date

The Department of Management Studies (DoMS), IIT Madras has opened applications for its Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) programme for the 2027 batch. The two-year degree programme is designed primarily for mid-career working professionals looking to build management and leadership skills while continuing their professional journey.

According to the institute, online registrations opened on September 12, 2026, and the last date to submit the application is October 26, 2026, at 11:59 pm.