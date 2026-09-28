IIT Madras EMBA Admissions 2027: Application form underway; check eligibility, fee and last Date

The Department of Management Studies (DoMS), IIT Madras has opened applications for its Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) programme for the 2027 batch. The two-year degree programme is designed primarily for mid-career working professionals looking to build management and leadership skills while continuing their professional journey.
According to the institute, online registrations opened on September 12, 2026, and the last date to submit the application is October 26, 2026, at 11:59 pm.
Candidates applying for the programme must have a Bachelor's degree in any discipline with at least 60% marks. For SC/ST/PwD candidates, the minimum requirement is 55%.
In addition, applicants must have at least three years of work experience after graduation, calculated as of December 31, 2026.
The programme is therefore aimed at professionals who already have workplace experience rather than fresh graduates seeking their first management qualification.
The programme runs for 24 months and is structured across eight quarters. The admission material highlights 31 courses, weekend classes and capstone projects as key components.
DoMS describes the EMBA as an intensive programme combining functional management knowledge with an integrative perspective. The institute says classes are conducted on alternate weekends, allowing working professionals to balance the programme with their professional commitments.
The programme also includes three field capstone projects, through which students apply classroom learning to business problems.
The selection process will be conducted at the IIT Madras campus on November 14 and 15, 2026 for shortlisted candidates.
It comprises a written aptitude test followed by a personal interview. The written test will assess:
Business Aptitude
Logical Reasoning
Quantitative Ability
Verbal Ability
Results are expected in December 2026, with the programme scheduled to commence in January 2027.
The current programme information on the DoMS website lists the EMBA course fee at Rs 17 lakh, payable as Rs 4.25 lakh per semester over four semesters. The fee does not include the optional International Learning Programme.
For the application itself, the fee is Rs 2,000 for General, OBC and General-EWS candidates, while SC, ST and PwD candidates have to pay Rs 1,000.
Candidates can submit the application online through the IIT Madras DoMS EMBA admission portal.
Applicants need to upload documents including academic certificates and marksheets, proof of work experience, photograph, signature, category certificate where applicable, CV and, if relevant, an employer sponsorship letter. The application also requires a CV detailing work experience and other prescribed documents.
With applications closing on October 26, eligible working professionals planning to apply should complete the form and fee payment before the deadline rather than waiting until the final day.