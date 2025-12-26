IIT Madras’ Annual technical festival Shaastra 2026 to be held from Jan 2–6

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) will host Shaastra 2026, its annual technical festival, from January 2 to 6, 2026, on its campus.
One of Asia’s largest student-run technical festivals, Shaastra is expected to attract over 80,000 visitors during the five-day event.
The festival will feature 80 events, 130 innovation stalls showcasing IIT Madras research and technologies, along with a wide range of competitions, exhibitions, workshops, conferences and shows.
Entirely student-managed and ISO 9001:2015 certified, Shaastra is organised by over 750 student volunteers.
Now in its 27th edition, Shaastra has evolved into a flagship platform for science, technology and innovation since its inception in 2000. The theme for Shaastra 2026, “Artifacts of Arcade,” presents the festival as an interactive, game-inspired ecosystem, where each event represents a new level, combining hands-on learning with nostalgic engagement.
New and first-time events
Shaastra 2026 will introduce several first-of-their-kind initiatives, including Robo GP, a high-speed nitro-fuelled robotic racing competition; BioBattle, focused on biomimicry-driven healthcare solutions; NeuroHack, IIT Madras’ first brain–computer interface hackathon using real EEG data; E-Contest, a coding challenge based on esoteric programming languages; and Quantified Dilemma, which blends game theory, psychology and strategy.
The festival will also host an Educators Conclave under the VidhyaVahak programme, offering educators masterclasses and professional networking opportunities.
Addressing the press conference on December 26, Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said Shaastra aligns with the institute’s motto of “IITM for All” by taking technological innovations to the public.
He noted that several first-of-its-kind hackathons in core technology areas have been planned this year.
Student-led vision
Sharing the student perspective, Mr. Mith R Jain, Co-Curricular Affairs Secretary, IIT Madras, said Shaastra celebrates STEM innovation and expands access through the Institute Open House, which will allow public access to IIT Madras labs and innovation centres for three days.
He added that the festival theme reflects Shaastra’s emphasis on blending technology with entertainment.
In a message read out on the occasion, Prof. Satyanarayana N. Gummadi, Dean (Students), IIT Madras, highlighted that the Shaastra Summit and Research Conference will focus on the Digital Governance Summit and ICON26.
He also underlined Shaastra’s social impact initiatives, including Hear4You, a campaign promoting awareness around hearing loss and inclusive communication.
Social impact and outreach
Shaastra 2026 will continue its social outreach through Hear4You, focusing on hearing health and accessibility.
A key public event under the campaign is the Hear4You 5K Run, scheduled for December 28, 2025, designed as an inclusive, non-competitive run.
Conferences, Lectures and Entertainment
Major academic platforms include ICON26, an international conference connecting academia and industry in smart manufacturing, and the Digital Governance Summit, which will focus on citizen-centric, open-source digital solutions.
Shaastra 2026 will feature Spotlight Lectures by eminent leaders, including Dr S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister of India; Prof. Jeffrey Ullman, Turing Award laureate; Subra Suresh, former Director of the US National Science Foundation; and Dr. Vidita Vaidya, Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize-winning neuroscientist, among others.
Evenings will combine technology and entertainment, with a Tech-Entertainment Night featuring electronic music duo Lost Stories and a Comedy Night headlined by stand-up comedian Pranav Sharma.
Through Enreach, Shaastra’s outreach initiative, the festival will support SMEs with digital transformation roadmaps, conduct ideathons addressing accessibility challenges, and offer cybersecurity awareness programmes for senior citizens.
With its expansive programme and nationwide participation, Shaastra 2026 reaffirms IIT Madras’ role in nurturing future-ready talent, driving technology-led solutions, and strengthening the link between science, society and policy.