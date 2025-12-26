IIT Madras’ Annual technical festival Shaastra 2026 to be held from Jan 2–6

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) will host Shaastra 2026, its annual technical festival, from January 2 to 6, 2026, on its campus.

One of Asia’s largest student-run technical festivals, Shaastra is expected to attract over 80,000 visitors during the five-day event.

The festival will feature 80 events, 130 innovation stalls showcasing IIT Madras research and technologies, along with a wide range of competitions, exhibitions, workshops, conferences and shows.

Entirely student-managed and ISO 9001:2015 certified, Shaastra is organised by over 750 student volunteers.