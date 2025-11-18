IIT-M XTIC Research Centre to organize first-ever International XR Symposium for Global South

eXperiential Technology Innovation Centre (XTIC), an IIT Madras Institute of Eminence Centre in Virtual Reality and related fields, will be organizing the first-ever International XR Symposium for the Global South to be held on 28th November 2025.

XTIC is India’s First Research & Product Innovation centre for Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, Mixed Reality and Haptics, dedicated to research and product innovation.

It supports academia, industry and start-ups by providing expert guidance, workshops, prototyping support, industry-academic collaborations and access to lab facilities.

The centre emphasises immersive technologies and aims to accelerate translation from idea to product.