IIT-M researchers breakthrough in vertical Take-off & Landing (VTOL) with Hybrid Rocket Thrusters

CHENNAI: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) researchers have taken India one step closer to developing a Vertical Take-off and Landing (VTOL) Aircraft and Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) with Hybrid Rocket Thrusters.

In a experiment that combined a real-time hybrid rocket thruster with a virtual simulation, the researchers achieved the necessary velocity for ‘soft landing’, a crucial feature for all craft ranging from planetary landing of unmanned or manned exploration module to terrestrial landing of a VTOL aircraft.

Touchdown velocity is an important parameter to ensure safe vertical landings.

Researchers studied the feasibility of using the hybrid rocket motor for vertical landing platforms as they are less complicated and safe compared to liquid engines.