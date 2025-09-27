IIT-M partners with Hero MotoCorp to drive research, education, & upskilling in future mobility
Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) and Hero MotoCorp (HMCL), the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate across multiple areas of research, education, and employee upskilling, strengthening the industry–academia partnership for future mobility solutions.
Speaking on the partnership, Prof. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “Industry-academia partnerships have been one of our key areas of focus at IIT Madras. It is imperative that these two key pillars of our economy work together to realise the dream of a Viksit Bharat 2047. Our partnership with Hero MotoCorp is a step forward in this direction, and I am confident that the scholarships, industry exposure, and specialized courses under this strategic agreement will play a pivotal role in advancing mobility research and development in India.”
Further, Mr Vikram Kasbekar, Executive Director, Hero MotoCorp, lauded the partnership and said “A strong Nation is built when academia and industries work together. For India to lead globally, this partnership is essential. At Hero MotoCorp, we believe in this and are putting it into action. We are proud to partner with IIT Madras, a world-class institute in innovation. Together, we will focus on future technologies like multi-energy propulsion, new battery materials, and electric mobility, while using AI and Generative AI to improve product development. This collaboration supports Atmanirbhar Bharat — a self-reliant India. By developing these technologies at home, we are building a stronger nation and shaping the future of mobility.”
Under this collaboration, Hero MotoCorp (HMCL) and IIT Madras will work together to strengthen industry-academia engagement. HMCL plans to support IIT Madras research scholars through doctoral scholarships, enabling advanced research in strategic areas.
Students will gain practical experience through industry projects offered by HMCL, providing insights into essential industry practices. Additionally, IIT Madras will offer tailored MTech and PhD programs for HMCL employees, along with specialized short-term courses to upskill them in critical areas such as Electric Vehicle Development, Battery Cell Technology, Motor & Controllers, and Vehicle Dynamics.