IIT-M partners with Hero MotoCorp to drive research, education, & upskilling in future mobility

Under this collaboration, Hero MotoCorp (HMCL) and IIT Madras will work together to strengthen industry-academia engagement. HMCL plans to support IIT Madras research scholars through doctoral scholarships, enabling advanced research in strategic areas.

Students will gain practical experience through industry projects offered by HMCL, providing insights into essential industry practices. Additionally, IIT Madras will offer tailored MTech and PhD programs for HMCL employees, along with specialized short-term courses to upskill them in critical areas such as Electric Vehicle Development, Battery Cell Technology, Motor & Controllers, and Vehicle Dynamics.