IIT Kharagpur creates additional MTech seats for the 2026-27 session

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur has made an important announcement regarding offering additional MTech seats for the academic session 2026-27. The premier institute created additional MTech seats under the Director's Platinum Jubilee Scheme on Special Admission Opportunities for Inclusive Postgraduate Education.
As IIT Kharagpur marks 75 years of excellence, additional MTech seats have been created across various departments and disciplines. In its tweet on the social media platform 'X', the institute indicated that the objective of increasing the seats is 'to strengthen India's high-end technical manpower and address emerging national priorities'.
IIT Kharagpur Director Prof. Suman Chakraborty expressed that "As we celebrate 75 years of IIT Kharagpur, we believe this is an appropriate occasion to expand opportunities for deserving students and strengthen the nation's postgraduate talent pipeline in strategically important areas."
Admission to these additional MTech seats is purely based on the GATE score. Those who have applied for admission but have not received the offer can keep an eye on their registered e-mail ID, as an admission offer can be expected for eligible candidates.
Based on the number of vacant seats available and the GATE score, IIT Kharagpur will send offers to those students who have not received admission during the selection process. The applicants are advised to monitor their email carefully so that they do not miss the offer.