IIT Kanpur marks September as Hindi Month; competitions lined up for students, faculty and staff

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur is observing September as Hindi Month 2026, with a series of competitions and activities aimed at encouraging the use of Hindi and promoting the implementation of the official language on campus.

According to a post shared by IIT Kanpur, the celebrations were formally inaugurated on September 1 by Prof Braj Bhushan, Deputy Director, IIT Kanpur, with senior institute officials and members of the Rajbhasha Prakoshtha in attendance.

The programme has been structured across three broad groups — school students, institute students, and employees, officers and faculty members — giving participants an opportunity to engage with Hindi through writing, speaking, poetry and quiz-based activities.