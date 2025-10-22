IIT Guwahati, Get Set Learn Launch AI Education Programme for Rural Students

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has partnered with edtech platform Get Set Learn (GSL) to introduce a new artificial intelligence (AI) education programme for school students.

The initiative, titled Artificial Intelligence Quotient (AIQ), aims to bring AI, robotics, and Internet of Things (IoT) learning to students from Classes 6 to 12, particularly in rural areas.

Part of IIT Guwahati’s Project Vidhya, the programme seeks to make digital and technology education more inclusive. Developed in consultation with educators and technology experts, AIQ is designed to prepare school students for a future shaped by AI.

“We often discuss AI in urban settings, but the real challenge is making it accessible to students in villages,” said Dr. Gaurav Trivedi, Associate Professor at IIT Guwahati.