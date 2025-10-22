IIT Guwahati, Get Set Learn Launch AI Education Programme for Rural Students

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has partnered with edtech platform Get Set Learn (GSL) to introduce a new artificial intelligence (AI) education programme for school students.
The initiative, titled Artificial Intelligence Quotient (AIQ), aims to bring AI, robotics, and Internet of Things (IoT) learning to students from Classes 6 to 12, particularly in rural areas.
Part of IIT Guwahati’s Project Vidhya, the programme seeks to make digital and technology education more inclusive. Developed in consultation with educators and technology experts, AIQ is designed to prepare school students for a future shaped by AI.
“We often discuss AI in urban settings, but the real challenge is making it accessible to students in villages,” said Dr. Gaurav Trivedi, Associate Professor at IIT Guwahati.
Structured Learning Through A3EI Framework
AIQ is among the first structured school-level AI programmes in India. It follows a five-step framework — Absorb, Analyse, Apply, Evaluate, and Innovate (A3EI) — and uses interactive content, stories, and projects rather than traditional lectures.
The programme requires no prior coding knowledge and focuses on relatable, real-world examples.
Over 60% of the curriculum is project-based, encouraging learners to apply their understanding to local challenges, such as environmental monitoring or agriculture.
Three Levels of AI Learning
The programme offers three progressive levels:
Level 1 (Grades 6–8): Basics of AI and logic-building
Level 2 (Grades 9–10): Robotics and generative AI tools
Level 3 (Grades 11–12): Machine learning, data ethics, and responsible AI
Each level combines digital learning with live workshops and mentorship from IIT Guwahati faculty.
Students will also gain hands-on experience via GSL’s SOLVE IT platform, where they can upload projects and receive expert feedback.
Promoting Responsible and Ethical AI
The curriculum includes modules on data privacy, algorithmic bias, and ethical AI use, reflecting the institutions’ commitment to developing responsible technologists. “It’s not enough to teach children how to build machines; they must also understand their impact,” said Dr. Trivedi.
Bridging the Rural Digital Divide
To address barriers in rural education, AIQ provides offline materials, mobile-based modules, and easy-to-use project kits, ensuring participation even in low-resource environments. “Rural areas remain the toughest frontier for digital learning,” said Ameet Zaveri, Co-founder of Get Set Learn. “Our goal is to give every student equal exposure, regardless of where they live.”
The collaboration aims to reach schools in at least 10 states in its first year, working alongside state education departments and NGOs.