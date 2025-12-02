IIT Guwahati alumna secures prestigious 2025 quad fellowship

IIT Guwahati alumna Souraja Kundu, from the Batch of 2021–25, has been awarded the prestigious 2025 Quad Fellowship, one of the world’s most competitive international programs in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

This year, 37 students from 11 countries were selected for the cohort, with 25 Fellows placed in U.S. institutions and 12 in Japan. Through the fellowship, Kundu will pursue her Ph.D. in Machine Learning at Carnegie Mellon University (CMU), USA.