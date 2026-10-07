IIT Gandhinagar Launches Semester-Long Research Programme for Final-Year Students: Applications open

IIT Gandhinagar VSREP 2026-27: IIT Gandhinagar VSREP 2026-27: Final-year students from IITs, IISc, IISERs and NITs will get an opportunity to spend an entire semester working on a research project at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gandhinagar under its newly launched Visiting Students Research Engagement Programme (VSREP) 2026-27.
Applications have been invited for Semester II of the 2026-27 academic year, with the deadline set for October 27, 2026, at 5 pm IST.
Unlike a conventional short-term summer internship, VSREP is designed as a semester-long research engagement. Selected students will work on a research project with IIT Gandhinagar faculty and register for Research Engagement credits during their stay.
According to the programme announcement, applications are open to final-year students pursuing specified four- and five-year programmes.
Eligible candidates include final-year students of BTech, BS and Integrated MSc programmes from IITs and IISc, as well as final-year students pursuing BTech, BS or BS-MS programmes at NITs and IISERs.
Applicants should have secured more than 8.0 CPI/CGPA at the end of their pre-final year.
Research credits and semester structure
One of the programme's distinctive features is its academic-credit model. Selected students will be treated as visiting students at IIT Gandhinagar and will register for IN 497 – Research Engagement.
Research Engagement credits can be earned through four-credit modules, with students permitted to earn a maximum of four credits in one quad and 16 credits during their semester-long stay. A semester at IIT Gandhinagar is divided into four quads.
Students will be graded using the usual letter-grade system by the host department at the end of each quad.
Rs 5,000 stipend per quad
IIT Gandhinagar will provide selected students a stipend of Rs 5,000 for every quad in which they secure a grade of B or above in IN 497.
Another significant feature is that visiting students will not have to pay tuition fees to IIT Gandhinagar for registration in IN 497 during their stay. However, applicable hostel and mess charges will have to be borne by the student.
Interested candidates can submit their applications through the programme link provided by IIT Gandhinagar. The institute has set October 27 at 5 pm as the application deadline.
The programme could be particularly useful for final-year students considering postgraduate study or research careers, as it offers them the opportunity to work with IIT Gandhinagar faculty on a research project for substantially longer than a conventional short-duration internship.