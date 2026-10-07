IIT Gandhinagar Launches Semester-Long Research Programme for Final-Year Students: Applications open

IIT Gandhinagar VSREP 2026-27: IIT Gandhinagar VSREP 2026-27: Final-year students from IITs, IISc, IISERs and NITs will get an opportunity to spend an entire semester working on a research project at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gandhinagar under its newly launched Visiting Students Research Engagement Programme (VSREP) 2026-27.

Applications have been invited for Semester II of the 2026-27 academic year, with the deadline set for October 27, 2026, at 5 pm IST.

Unlike a conventional short-term summer internship, VSREP is designed as a semester-long research engagement. Selected students will work on a research project with IIT Gandhinagar faculty and register for Research Engagement credits during their stay.