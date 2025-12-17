58th Inter IIT Sports Meet 2025 begins at IIT Madras

CHENNAI: The 58th edition of the Inter IIT Sports Meet 2025 commenced at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) on Sunday, marking the return of India’s premier intercollegiate sporting event.
The meet is being co-hosted by IIT Madras along with IIT Hyderabad and IIT Tirupati and will be held from December 14 to 21.
The opening ceremony was attended by Indian international cricketer Sai Sudharsan as the chief guest, with former Indian cricketer Sridharan Sriram and Indian men’s basketball team captain Muin Bek Hafeez as guests of honour. Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, presided over the ceremony, which featured Mallakhamb and other traditional performances highlighting India’s sporting heritage.
Addressing the gathering, Kamakoti said the meet reflected IIT Madras’s growing focus on sports, highlighting initiatives such as Sports Excellence Admissions, the development of world-class sporting infrastructure, and the establishment of a Centre of Excellence in Sports Science and Analytics. He added that the institute has already incubated several startups focused on sports and sports analytics.
Chief guest Sai Sudharsan described the Inter IIT Sports Meet as an important platform for students aspiring to pursue sports professionally, noting the significance of institutional support for athletes.
Guest of honour Muin Bek Hafeez lauded the efforts of educational institutions in promoting sports and encouraging young players across the country, while Sridharan Sriram emphasised the complementary role of sports and academics in shaping well-rounded individuals.
The 2025 edition features 3,800 student athletes competing across 12 disciplines, with events distributed among the three host campuses.
IIT Madras is hosting 950 participants, including 550 boys and 400 girls, across badminton, basketball, squash and table tennis, supported by dedicated indoor and semi-indoor facilities.
IIT Hyderabad is hosting athletics, cricket, football, hockey and volleyball, while IIT Tirupati is conducting chess, tennis and weightlifting competitions.
A marquee tradition within the IIT community, the Inter IIT Sports Meet aims to foster camaraderie and sporting excellence among students.
IIT Madras enters the tournament with a strong legacy, having won the General Championship title 24 times, the highest among all IITs.