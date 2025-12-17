58th Inter IIT Sports Meet 2025 begins at IIT Madras

CHENNAI: The 58th edition of the Inter IIT Sports Meet 2025 commenced at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) on Sunday, marking the return of India’s premier intercollegiate sporting event.

The meet is being co-hosted by IIT Madras along with IIT Hyderabad and IIT Tirupati and will be held from December 14 to 21.

The opening ceremony was attended by Indian international cricketer Sai Sudharsan as the chief guest, with former Indian cricketer Sridharan Sriram and Indian men’s basketball team captain Muin Bek Hafeez as guests of honour. Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, presided over the ceremony, which featured Mallakhamb and other traditional performances highlighting India’s sporting heritage.