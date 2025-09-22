IIT Madras to collaborate with Caterpillar Inc., USA, as a Global University Partner

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) is going to undertake joint research on cutting-edge technologies with Caterpillar Inc., an American multinational manufacturing firm, as a ‘Global University Partner’.

A MoU towards this effect was signed in the campus by Mr. Bhuvan Anandakrishnan, Vice President - Engineering and Country Manager, Caterpillar Inc., India, and Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, Prof. Manu Santhanam, Dean (ICSR), IIT Madras, Prof. Shaikh Faruque Ali, Department of Applied Mechanics and Biomedical Engineering, besides other stakeholders.

The meeting was also virtually attended by the key Caterpillar personnel from the US.

The areas for further interactions were identified as Advanced Manufacturing, AI and Data Science, Mechanical Engineering, Autonomy - Autonomous Mining Equipment, Gas Turbines & Engines, & Energy Consortium, Batteries, Fuel Cells and Electrification, among other fields.

Welcoming this collaboration, Kamakoti, said, “Caterpillar Inc. is a multidisciplinary company with relevance to multiple departments of IIT Madras. I have no doubt that the collaboration will lead to several exciting products that will be of global standards.”

Speaking about this collaboration, Manu Santhanam, Dean (ICSR) said, “IIT Madras is at the forefront of industry collaboration in the country. Our engagement with Caterpillar is entering a new realm, with IITM becoming a Global University Partner for Caterpillar, which will increase the interaction and bring in more exciting collaborative projects from across the branches of Caterpillar all over the world. IITM is proud to strengthen this partnership with a leading global industrial entity like Caterpillar.”