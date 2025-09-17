IIT Madras and Sun Life Global Solutions Collaborate to Pioneer Early Detection of Type 2 Diabetes

This joint initiative will support pioneering research aimed at the early diagnosis and improved clinical management of type 2 diabetes. The study focuses on Pancreastatin as a novel biomarker and explores 10–12 genetic markers that could predict diabetes risk years in advance, even in children.

The International Diabetes Federation’s Diabetes Atlas (2025) reports that, across the globe, 11.1% – or 1 in 9 – of the adult population (20-79 years) is living with diabetes, with over 4 in 10 are unaware that they have the condition.

The World Health Organization further paints a worrisome image of its spread in India. It reports that there are estimated 77 million people above the age of 18 years are suffering from diabetes (type 2) and nearly 25 million are prediabetics. More than 50% of people are unaware of their diabetic status which leads to health complications if not detected and treated early.

This research will investigate the use of elevated Pancreastatin as a novel biomarker for identifying pre-diabetes – a widespread health condition likely to impact nearly 15% of India’s population.