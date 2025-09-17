IIT Madras and Sun Life Global Solutions Collaborate to Pioneer Early Detection of Type 2 Diabetes

Sun Life Global Solutions (SLGS), in a step towards combating the surge of diabetes in India, has announced a research collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras).
This joint initiative will support pioneering research aimed at the early diagnosis and improved clinical management of type 2 diabetes. The study focuses on Pancreastatin as a novel biomarker and explores 10–12 genetic markers that could predict diabetes risk years in advance, even in children.
The International Diabetes Federation’s Diabetes Atlas (2025) reports that, across the globe, 11.1% – or 1 in 9 – of the adult population (20-79 years) is living with diabetes, with over 4 in 10 are unaware that they have the condition.
The World Health Organization further paints a worrisome image of its spread in India. It reports that there are estimated 77 million people above the age of 18 years are suffering from diabetes (type 2) and nearly 25 million are prediabetics. More than 50% of people are unaware of their diabetic status which leads to health complications if not detected and treated early.
This research will investigate the use of elevated Pancreastatin as a novel biomarker for identifying pre-diabetes – a widespread health condition likely to impact nearly 15% of India’s population.
Early detection is key to preventing the progression to full-blown diabetes. The study is expected to establish strong proof of principle, positioning Pancreastatin as a powerful early-warning tool and potentially changing the standard approach to diabetes diagnosis and intervention.
“We believe that fostering health is foundational to flourishing lives. Our collaboration with IIT Madras reflects this belief, our deep commitment to supporting transformative research, contribute to the well-being of communities we serve and bring our Purpose to life. The research holds the promise to drive improved health outcomes at scale and change the future of diabetes care across the globe by identifying at-risk individuals early on. This could potentially alter the standard approach to diabetes diagnosis and intervention,” said Tarun Sareen, Managing Director, Sun Life Global Solutions.
IIT Madras will spearhead the research through its advanced biomedical research facilities, with a focus on translating the scientific findings into accessible, real-world healthcare applications.
The research will be led by Dr Nitish R Mahapatra, FNA, FNASc, FAHA Professor, Department of Biotechnology and BJM School of Biosciences, IIT Madras.
Partnership with Sun Life Global Solutions will further advance this research with pointed findings in early diagnosis of type 2 diabetes.
This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to advancing healthcare innovation and building resilient communities.
The study’s outcomes are expected to influence public health policy, improve clinical practice, and ultimately lead to cost-effective diagnostics that can be integrated into primary healthcare systems.
In addition to varied successful research projects, he has led an international research team to identify the presence of a gene or protein variation in Indians and other South Asians that increases the risk of diabetes, heart attack and hypertension.
