IIT Roorkee Director flags shift from core sectors to IT, banking jobs

Students at premier engineering institutes are increasingly opting for careers in information technology (IT), banking, finance, and consultancy over traditional core sectors such as process industries, according to Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee Director, Prof Kamal Kishore Pant.

Speaking at the institute’s convocation, Prof Pant said the trend is largely driven by the attraction of higher pay packages and “job comfort.”

“Students are now not going for hardcore jobs, which is a kind of worry. They look at IT jobs, banking, finance, and consultancy. In the beginning, they look at the (pay) package, and the job comfort… so, whether they have an office, computer, AC room,” he noted.

Placements and pay gap

While multinational technology firms offer salaries ranging from Rs 1–2 crore per year, average packages in core industries remain around Rs 20–25 lakh, Prof Pant said. Despite this, he emphasised that process industries, along with micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), are vital for the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth.

Data from the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education showed a fall in placement figures across IITs. At IIT Roorkee, placement rates dropped from 98.54 per cent in 2021–22 to 79.66 per cent in 2023–24. Prof Pant clarified that over 85 per cent of students who register for placements continue to secure jobs, while many others pursue start-ups or higher education.