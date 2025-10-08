IIT Mandi awarded University of the Year at FICCI Awards for innovation & entrepreneurship

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi has been honoured with two prestigious accolades at the FICCI Higher Education Excellence Awards 2025, ‘University of the Year (Established)’ and ‘Excellence in Creating Employment & Entrepreneurship’.

The awards were presented by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, during a ceremony hosted by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) in New Delhi, yesterday, Tuesday, October 7, as per an official notification from the institution.

IIT Mandi’s achievements highlight its robust ecosystem that connects academic research, industry collaboration, and community impact. The institute’s Catalyst, India’s first technology business incubator in the Himalayas, has supported over 400 startups, creating significant job opportunities and fostering tech-driven entrepreneurship across the country.

Prof Laxmidhar Behera, Director of IIT Mandi, expressed his pride, stating that the recognition is a proud moment for the entire IIT Mandi community. It underscores the commitment of our institution; nurturing a vibrant ecosystem of innovation and entrepreneurship that fuels the nation’s growth.

IIT Mandi’s focus on research translation, innovative curricula, and strategic industry partnerships equips students to develop sustainable solutions aligned with the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision. By fostering creativity and collaboration, the institute prepares professionals and innovators to tackle future challenges while driving social and economic progress.

Through its research initiatives and industry ties, IIT Mandi is redefining sustainable and inclusive growth. The institute empowers students to become leaders and change-makers, positioning it as a key player in addressing complex global issues and advancing India’s development.