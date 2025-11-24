IIT Madras opens doors wide: ‘Institute Open House 2026’ from 2-4 January

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has announced Institute Open House 2026, a three-day event from 2nd to 4th January 2026, where the campus will throw open its research laboratories, innovation centres, and student projects to the general public.

What Visitors Will Experience

- Around 80 exhibition stalls with live demonstrations of faculty and student-led projects

- Access to over 100 laboratories, including 4 National Research Centres, 11 Institute Research Centres, and 15 Centres of Excellence across 18 departments

- Expected footfall: Over 95,000 registrants and 60,000 on-campus visitors

Who Can Attend

School and college students, teachers, researchers, industry professionals, parents, and anyone curious about IIT research and innovation.

Registration Details

- Last date to register: 5th December 2025

- Registration link: https://shaastra.org/open-house

- WhatsApp channel for updates: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbBWCxdHFxP5N77XMs1w

Record-Breaking Success of Previous Edition

The 2025 Open House saw nearly 35,000 visitors — double the previous year — with participation from over 550 schools (130 rural) and visitors from 250 cities, including 118 rural locations. More than 200 student volunteers contributed over 4,000 man-hours.

Inspiring the Next Generation

Prof. Sathyanarayana N Gummadi, Dean (Students), said:

“This is a unique opportunity for everyone to visit IIT Madras and experience innovative research being done here. We believe this will be an opportunity to motivate the young generation - the leaders of tomorrow.”

The Open House 2026 is being organised in association with Shaastra 2026 and is part of the institute’s flagship ‘Annaivarakum IITM’ (IIT Madras for All) outreach initiative.