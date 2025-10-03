IIT Madras launches national internship and placement assessment to benchmark student employability

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has introduced a new programme called National Internship, Placement Training and Assessment (NIPTA) to help engineering and diploma students across India prepare for jobs and internships.

As per an official press release, the initiative combines training and a standardised test to measure students’ readiness for the workplace.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launched the programme at the IIT Madras campus on Friday, October 3.

How NIPTA works

Students will get 10–12 weeks of training in technical skills, math, logical reasoning, and communication.





Free resources such as video lectures and practice questions will be provided.





The programme ends with a three-hour, in-person test at centres across India.





Students who complete the assessment will receive a certificate from IIT Madras, which can help them showcase their skills to recruiters.





Connecting with employers

IIT Madras will share students’ results with companies and organise a National Job and Internship Mela (virtual or in-person) in early 2026 to connect students with potential employers.

According to Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras, “NIPTA is a timely initiative to give students across the country a fair chance to prepare for internships and placements.”

The programme is designed to help students identify their strengths and weaknesses, improve their skills, and make it easier for companies to find the right talent.