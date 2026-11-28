Chennai: BTech students at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) will get an opportunity to spend six months working with companies as part of their undergraduate programme, with the institute set to introduce an extended internship model from January 2027.

The initiative, introduced under the institute's revised undergraduate curriculum, will allow students to take up internships during their sixth semester. It will be available to students from the 2024 batch onwards and is aimed at giving them more time to understand workplace requirements and apply what they learn in classrooms to practical assignments.

The programme is being implemented through IIT Madras's Career Pathway Centre (CPC), which coordinates internships, campus placements, skill development, entrepreneurship and higher education opportunities.