Chennai: BTech students at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) will get an opportunity to spend six months working with companies as part of their undergraduate programme, with the institute set to introduce an extended internship model from January 2027.
The initiative, introduced under the institute's revised undergraduate curriculum, will allow students to take up internships during their sixth semester. It will be available to students from the 2024 batch onwards and is aimed at giving them more time to understand workplace requirements and apply what they learn in classrooms to practical assignments.
The programme is being implemented through IIT Madras's Career Pathway Centre (CPC), which coordinates internships, campus placements, skill development, entrepreneurship and higher education opportunities.
How is the six-month internship different?
The new six-month format will give students a longer period to work on industry projects and gain experience in professional settings. The extended duration is also expected to help companies assess students over a longer period. This could improve their chances of receiving Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs) before completing their degrees.
IIT Madras Director Prof V Kamakoti said the growing importance of deep technologies, which often involve multiple disciplines, makes longer industry exposure necessary.
“With the advent of deep technologies, which are inherently interdisciplinary, students need sufficient time to understand the industry ecosystem, its complexities and real-world applications,” he said.
Internship opportunities in India and abroad
IIT Madras is exploring internship opportunities with organisations in India and overseas. The institute has also enabled remote internships to give students more options.
Amazon India has been offering remote internship opportunities to IIT Madras students since October 2026.
Prof Richa Agrawal, Chairperson of the Career Pathway Centre, said the initiative had received encouraging responses from students and industry partners. Several students have already registered for the six-month programme. The institute has also reported an increase in overall internship numbers, including both two-month and six-month opportunities, compared with the corresponding period in the previous cycle.
Prof Parasuraman Swaminathan, Advisor (Placements and Internships), said the longer format could particularly benefit students in core engineering disciplines by helping them understand how classroom concepts are applied in industry.