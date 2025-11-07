IIT Madras anchors Kashi Tamil Sangamam 4.0: 1,500 delegates to bridge ancient ties

Starting December 2, 2025, a month-long celebration of shared heritage, conceived by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will unite over 1,500 delegates from seven categories to honour the enduring bond between Tamil Nadu and Kashi (Varanasi). The event concludes with a grand finale in Rameshwaram.

IIT Madras as knowledge partner

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) is gearing up to co-organise the fourth Kashi Tamil Sangamam (KTS 4.0), a Ministry of Education initiative. As a nodal institution alongside Banaras Hindu University (BHU), IIT Madras will oversee the website, delegate selection, and full logistics, travel, stays, meals, and cultural site visits, in partnership with the Uttar Pradesh government and Central Ministries of Culture, Railways, Textiles, and Tourism.

New initiatives launched

This edition introduces “Tamil Karpom,” allowing North Indian students to study Tamil in Tamil Nadu. Prof V Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras, stated, “The theme for this year’s edition is ‘Karpom Tamil (Let us Learn Tamil)’. This initiative seeks to spread awareness about the richness of the Tamil language, across the country.”

He added, “As part of the programme, Tamil language learning sessions will be organised for students and youth in Kashi. Additionally, Agasthya Expedition has been planned from Tenkasi, Tamil Nadu, to Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, emphasising the contributions made by Sage Agasthyar, by following the trail of the Sage.”

Focus will also highlight Siddha Medicine benefits, with classical texts and heritage sites promoted via digital boards in Indian languages on a decorated vehicle. Seminars, competitions, and cultural events will roll out across Tamil Nadu, major cities, and overseas.

Delegate categories

Over 1,500 participants from Tamil Nadu will join in seven groups:

- Students (Colleges, Technical & Skill Institutions)

- Teachers (Colleges, Schools, Retired/Working, Hindi Pracharaks)

- Writers & Media (Book Publishers, Content Writers, Editors, Social Media)

- Agri & Allied (Agriculture Students, Farmers, Animal Husbandry, Artisans)

- Professionals & Artisans (Entrepreneurs, Start-ups, Medicine, Law, Accounts, Handicrafts)

- Women (SHG, Mudra Loan, Central Govt Scheme Beneficiaries, Self Employed)

- Spiritual (Classical Singers, Spiritual Teachers, Temple Pujaris & Workers)

Additionally, 300 students from Uttar Pradesh and Varanasi will attend Tamil orientation at the Central Institute of Classical Tamil (CICT) and select colleges.