IIT Kharagpur joins German Rhine-Main Universities Alliance for 5-year partnership

The Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT Kharagpur) has formally cemented a major international collaboration by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Rhine-Main Universities (RMU), a key strategic university alliance in Germany.

The agreement, signed recently at TU Darmstadt, Germany, establishes a robust framework for significant Indo-German academic and research cooperation over the next five years.

Global Academic Integration

The partnership immediately inducts IIT Kharagpur into the RMU's international network, known as ‘RM Universe’. This integration will facilitate IIT Kharagpur’s participation in a range of joint activities, including:

Joint research proposals and fellowships.

Faculty and student exchanges.

Collaborative lecture series and student research stays in Germany.

The signing ceremony was attended by a delegation led by Suman Chakraborty, Director, IIT-Kharagpur, alongside Ramanuj Banerjee, Counsellor (Science and Technology), Embassy of India, Berlin, among other officials.