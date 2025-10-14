IIT Kharagpur invites feedback on campus policies from students

The student government body of the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur (IIT Kharagpur), has initiated a feedback drive to gather students' thoughts on the university's academic and administrative procedures, including the attendance system, according to an institute official.

The effort, spearheaded by the Technology Students' Gymkhana (TSG), entails mailing online forms to students across campus.

The form seeks constructive feedback on how the current attendance rules and other academic regulations are working, and what changes students would like to see.

According to an institute official, the goal is to better understand student problems and suggest areas for development. "The responses will remain confidential," the official continued, pointing out that the exercise is part of a larger attempt to improve communication between the administration and the student body.

IIT Kharagpur Director Suman Chakraborty praised the initiative, stating that student opinion is an essential component of any policy review.

“We are open to any constructive suggestion, which will be discussed at the highest decision-making level. Any opinion from students about their issues, including attendance, is welcome,” Chakraborty said.

The director also underlined how feedback-based policy adjustments might assist the institute in balancing academic standards with student well-being.

According to campus officials, the exercise is intended to inspire open conversation rather than opposition by allowing students to directly shape university policies.

This is one of the first systematic feedback programs launched by the student body since the new academic session began. A joint committee will collate and examine the feedback before presenting any ideas to the institute's governing bodies.